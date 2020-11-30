Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,157 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,231 shares of company stock worth $10,413,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.22. 3,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,737. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

