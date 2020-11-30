Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires Shares of 2,457 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,694,000 after buying an additional 3,352,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,328,000 after purchasing an additional 441,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,793 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98.

