Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 3,745 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,339. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $194.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.