Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000.

FLDR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.04. 12,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

