Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,525. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54.

