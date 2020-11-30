Financial Partners Group Inc Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $98.26. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,357. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

