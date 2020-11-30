Financial Partners Group Inc Has $304,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,171. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

