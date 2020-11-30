Financial Partners Group Inc Has $344,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,614,000 after buying an additional 4,098,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $83.64.

