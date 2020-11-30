Financial Partners Group Inc Has $348,000 Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $42.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.