Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $232,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $47.60. 253,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

