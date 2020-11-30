Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $274,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,249 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.