Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $274,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,249 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

