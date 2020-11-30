Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $288,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 534,395 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

