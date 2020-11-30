Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $443,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

