Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $511,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $336.43. 18,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,970. The firm has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average of $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

