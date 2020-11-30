Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $509,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

