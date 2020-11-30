Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $90.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.