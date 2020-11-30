Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,988,000 after buying an additional 1,272,337 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 379,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 325,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.18 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,087 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

