Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 2,347 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4,510.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

