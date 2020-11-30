Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 333 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.33. 78,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

