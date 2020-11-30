Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 932 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,560,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $426,448,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.23. 28,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.69. The company has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

