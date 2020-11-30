Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases Shares of 2,688 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 770,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $79.96. 61,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

