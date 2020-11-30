Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.22% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDMO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

FDMO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.