Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.19. 23,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

