Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $222.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

