Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 688 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.05. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

