Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 826 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.92. 4,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.