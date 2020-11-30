Financial Partners Group Inc Takes $1.26 Million Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

FDG stock remained flat at $$70.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

