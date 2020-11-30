Financial Partners Group Inc Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,654,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,625 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.