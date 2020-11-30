Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

