First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $39.72. 1,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,157. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

