First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. 1,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

