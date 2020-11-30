Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Five Below stock opened at $158.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Five Below by 10,273.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $29,400,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

