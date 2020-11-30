Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:FRAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $2.60. Francesca’s shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 131.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Francesca’s by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

