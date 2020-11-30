Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

