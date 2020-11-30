Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

