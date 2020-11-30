Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Full House Resorts worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

