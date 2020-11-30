Fusion Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $12.53 million and $1.44 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.94 or 0.99764399 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,388,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,819,166 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

