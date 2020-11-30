Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FRNWF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. Future has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

