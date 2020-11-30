G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $16.10. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 25 shares.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market cap of $544.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

