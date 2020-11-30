Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 443,307 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 7.5% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 688,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 918.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 121,628 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,054 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 449,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,629,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

