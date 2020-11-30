Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 15,434 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

About Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.