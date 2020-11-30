GET Protocol Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $66,577.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00392596 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.85 or 0.02877126 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

