Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.36 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

