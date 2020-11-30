Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 33,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a current ratio of 66.21, a quick ratio of 65.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver metals. It has a pipeline of approximately 180,000 hectares of mineral projects at various stages of development located in Chile and Paraguay, as well as in Argentina.

