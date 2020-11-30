Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Increased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,889,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,069,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,257. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $74.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.