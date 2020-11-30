Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,865.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $964,346.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 333,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

