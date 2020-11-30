Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.
In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,865.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $964,346.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 333,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
