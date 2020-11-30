Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) (CVE:GSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) (CVE:GSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossan Resources Limited (GSS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.