Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $69.42 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of American Express worth $69,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

