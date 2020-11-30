Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $741.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,632. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $706.53 and a 200-day moving average of $647.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

