Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $216.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day moving average of $182.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.